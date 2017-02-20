Three people die in single-car rollover crash in Damascus; speed - KPTV - FOX 12

Three people die in single-car rollover crash in Damascus; speeding suspected

DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) -

Three people died when their car crashed into a tree and rolled several times in Damascus on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 13500 block of Southeast Wiese Road at 11:04 p.m.

Firefighters said a Subaru left the road and hit a tree. The three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. 

They were identified by deputies Monday, following family notifications, as 21-year-old Drew Noble of Cove, 16-year-old Curtis Sowell of Oregon City and 21-year-old Brenna Collacchi of Clackamas.

The preliminary investigation leads deputies to believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The Clackamas County Crash Reconstruction and Forensic Team is continuing to investigate and no further information was released Monday.

