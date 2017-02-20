Three people die in single-car rollover crash in Damascus; speeding suspected

Three people died when their car crashed into a tree and rolled several times in Damascus on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 13500 block of Southeast Wiese Road at 11:04 p.m.

Firefighters said a Subaru left the road and hit a tree. The three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified by deputies Monday, following family notifications, as 21-year-old Drew Noble of Cove, 16-year-old Curtis Sowell of Oregon City and 21-year-old Brenna Collacchi of Clackamas.

The preliminary investigation leads deputies to believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The Clackamas County Crash Reconstruction and Forensic Team is continuing to investigate and no further information was released Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.