Portland 7-year-old cancer patient uses Make-A-Wish to help others

A Portland 7-year-old battling a rare form of cancer showed that he is also very generous with the wish he made with the local Make-A-Wish organization.

Hazen Hathorn is fighting a soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma and has spent a great deal of time in the hospital during his treatments, turning to playing video games to get him through the long procedures.

While playing the games made him happy and helped to take his mind off of his treatments, Hazen did not like how long he and other patients had to wait for game equipment to become available.

So when Make-A-Wish Oregon asked Hazen if there was anything he wanted or anywhere he wanted to go, the generous boy wished for new video game systems for the other children being treated at Randall Children's Hospital.

Monday morning Hazen, along with Make-A-Wish volunteers, delivered TVs, Xbox systems, iPads and games to the hospital.

“He said ‘I’d really love it if no other kid in the hospital had to wait to play video games,’” Parvaneh Givi with Make-A-Wish Oregon said, explained Hazen’s wish. “Every time we get a wish like this it touches the whole community.”

Hazen’s mom, Sara Heskett, said she was pleasantly surprised by her son’s generosity, and even though she encourages his son to be more active when he can, she sees the power in distractions when he couldn’t.

“My husband and I aren’t huge proponents of gaming when the kids are healthy,” she said. “But when a child is in chemo and going through treatment, or just facing any life-threatening or serious illness, technology is a wonderful distraction.”

For more information on Make-A-Wish Oregon, visit Oregon.Wish.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.