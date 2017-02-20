Police: 32-year-old man dies after being shot by business owner in SE Portland

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that left one man dead Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Golden Key Insurance Agency located in the 5800 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 2:38 p.m. Monday.

A 32-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as serious and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Officers said they contacted the 911 caller and learned he was involved in the shooting.

Detectives learned the victim entered the Golden Key Insurance Agency and confronted the 47-year-old business owner and his wife about missing personal property from the front of the business. The victim left and shortly after the business owner went outside and in the parking lot next to the business was again by the victim. That confrontation led to the shooting.

The business owner is cooperating with the investigation. He has not been arrested.

Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed to all traffic between Foster Road and Woodstock Boulevard while police investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

