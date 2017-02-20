Police investigate after woman's body found on Cowlitz River ban - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigate after woman's body found on Cowlitz River bank

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
LONGVIEW, WA (AP) -

Longview police are investigating what they consider a suspicious death after a woman's body was found on the bank of the Cowlitz River.

The Daily News reports that a pedestrian walking near Third Avenue found the remains Sunday morning.

Longview Police Sgt. Chris Blanchard says the woman, who is yet to be identified, is thought to be in her 40s.

Her body was found south of several known transient camps.

Blanchard says the body likely was only there for a few days.

Investigators don't know if the body was left where it was found or if the woman died there.

The death is considered suspicious. An identification is expected from the coroner's office late Monday or Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.