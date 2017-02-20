Deputies: Woman caught on camera stealing iPhone that fell from another person's pocket

Deputies: Woman caught on camera stealing iPhone that fell from - KPTV - FOX 12

HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County deputies are looking for FOX 12's Most Wanted who is accused of stealing an iPhone after it fell out of someone's pocket.

Deputies say surveillance video shows the woman shopping at a Hazel Dell grocery store when she notices an iPhone 7 fall out of the pocket of another shopper.

Instead of returning the phone, the woman is seen taking the phone and leaving the store.

If you recognize the woman, please contact Deputy Chris Skidmore at chris.skidmore@clark.wa.gov or (360) 397-6008 ext. 5396.

