Local man creates lockdown device that will help keep armed intruders out of classrooms

A local man is working to save lives in the event of a school shooting. He's created a custom made lockdown device designed to make it impossible for an armed intruder to shoot out the locks of a classroom door.

At Research Machine Development in Silverton, George Yonekura is hard at work, alongside his son.

The lifelong machinist who develops prototypes for medical research is now working on his biggest project yet.

"It's like a deadbolt," said George Yonekura.

One he's spent years studying and developing.

"It's called S.O.S. We just named it S.O.S. meaning Save Our Students," said Yonekura.

Yonekura says this custom made lock called S.O.S is designed to protect kids and teachers in school classrooms from ever coming face to face with an armed intruder looking to bust down the door.

"It's a metal bolt that's 60 rockwall hard, so basically a bullet will not go through it," he added.

The product is designed to be mounted on a door from the inside and is only meant to be used in the event of a lockdown.

"When the alarm goes off, a teacher grabs it and slides the bracket in a door like deadbolt, when the lockdown is done it slides out and gets put way," said Yonekura.

Because of the lock's position, it can't be seen by a gunman from the outside. Yonekura says this is critical.

"So he shoots the first time, and time is of the essence he knows police are on the way, so he's not going to shoot up and down the door to get into a classroom. If he doesn't get in the classroom right away he's running," said Yonekura. "It may hit the secondary locking device but that's only going to jam in the doorframe, which is fine, that's what we want because he still can't get into the room."

Yonekura says he worked to develop the lock based on state code and is now hoping to share his creation with school districts across Oregon.

The State Fire Marshal's Office tells FOX 12 if a school wants to use the S.O.S. device, it's up their local fire department to approve of it first.

"I have six grandkids, and with all the shooting going on, we're not going to change gun laws, but if I can save kids and staff, that's our main goal," said Yonekura.

A goal, that's now become a life mission.

"It's like all these years I've been a machinist, now, I've done something that's needed and it's out there. So, it would mean a lot it, it would mean the world to me if schools said 'yes let's get this in our schools,'" said Yonekura.

Yonekura says equipping a classroom door with the S.O.S. costs $95 dollars. For more information, visit: www.researchmachinedevelopment.com

