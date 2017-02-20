Police: 11 men arrested in Vancouver child sex sting, 'Operation Be My Felontine'

Eleven men were arrested in connection with an online child sex sting operation in the Vancouver area, according to police.

The Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, led by the Vancouver Police Department Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit and Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, launched the operation Feb. 14.

It was dubbed, "Operation Be My Felontine."

Police said the operation involved online sites used by predators to connect with children.

Within 10 minutes of launching the operation, police said they had received multiple responses from "individuals clearly stating their interest in having sex with a child."

Investigators said the men sought children as young as 6 years old.

"The first arrest was made on Feb. 15 and involved an individual who replied how excited he was to have sex with a child and drove to the meeting location to consummate his desires," according to a Vancouver Police Department statement.

Eleven suspects were arrested in all and booked into the Clark County Jail. Their cases will be presented to the Clark County Prosecutors Office.

The suspects, along with their arresting charges, were identified Monday as:

Daniel Keen Jr. of Vancouver; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Normund A. Stone of Portland; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Daniel T. Flores of Vancouver; first-degree attempted rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child

Tristain Hayes of Camas; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Russell J. Burghart of Warren; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Ernest G. Wooge of Vancouver; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

David W. Collins of Vancouver; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Jace T. Hambrick of Portland; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Jason S. Peetz of Salem; first-degree attempted rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Robert E. Collins of Marysville; second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Richard J. Riggins of Camas; first-degree attempted rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, commercial sex abuse of a minor.

"Washington state consistently ranks as one of the highest in Internet crimes against children and operations like the one recently conducted are designed to locate and arrest individuals whose sole desire is the sexual exploitation and abuse of children," according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.