Body of missing Army reservist found on Powell Butte Trail

A medical examiner confirmed that the body found on Powell Butte Trail over the weekend was the body of Will Naugle, an Army reservist who went missing at the end of January.

Naugle, 26, from Clackamas County, was supposed to show up for a two-week military training for the Army Reserve but he never arrived at the base.

No cause of death has been announced.

Portland police said officers were conducting a suicide investigation on the trail over the weekend, but officials have not yet said if both of these cases are connected.

