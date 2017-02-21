Strong winds cause tree to fall on barn in Troutdale

A massive tree fell on a barn in Troutdale, splitting it in half.

The accident happened over the weekend during high winds.

The giant dead tree was swaying dangerously close to John Calcagno's barn. So he grabbed a saw to remove it but mother nature had other plans.

"The wind decided to blow, the tree started doing this," said Calcagno while making a swaying motion. "And we were like, get out of the way, it's going to go somewhere."

Calcagno's son was inside the barn when the tree came down.

"He came out with the same look on his face like what happened," said Calcagno.

Fortunately everyone is OK, but now, the family is left with a tree tangled inside of their barn and branches sticking out of the roof.

"That wind will whip a tree, especially because it's been raining a lot so the ground is soft so that didn't help," Calcagno said.

Calcagno is left with $15,000 worth in damages and that doesn't include removing the tree.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.