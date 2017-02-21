OSP seeking new leads in toppling of Oregon rock formation

Toppled landmark sandstone pedestal at Cape Kiwanda known as '"duckbill." (Photo: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department)

Nearly six months after video captured a group of people toppling a popular sandstone rock formation at an Oregon beach, state police say they've been unable to track down the perpetrators.

The Statesman Journal reported that Lt. Mark Duncan says the investigation into the vandalism remains open but is inactive until police receive new information.

The sandstone pedestal, known as the "Duckbill," was knocked over at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area.

Cellphone video captured by a Hillsboro resident shows a group of visitors pushing the structure until it crumbled to the ground on Aug. 29.

Duncan says the leads investigators followed in the case didn't pan out.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

