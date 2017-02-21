Anonymous donor pledges $5 million to OSU-Cascades campus - KPTV - FOX 12

Anonymous donor pledges $5 million to OSU-Cascades campus

By The Associated Press
Oregon State University - Cascades is in the middle of building out a 10-acre expansion of the campus in Bend. (OSU-Cascades) Oregon State University - Cascades is in the middle of building out a 10-acre expansion of the campus in Bend. (OSU-Cascades)
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

An anonymous donor has pledged $5 million toward expanding Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that OSU officials announced the donation on Monday. When added to a $1 million donation from the Tykeson Family Foundation, the university is more than halfway toward reaching the $10 million philanthropic match needed for state capital funding being sought by OSU-Cascades.

OSU officials have asked for $69.5 million in state bonding authority from the Oregon Legislature to prepare adjoining property for the campus expansion.

The Bend campus opened last fall with 1,100 students. The university hopes to grow enrollment to between 3,000 and 5,000 students.

