Police arrest woman for stabbing 2 people in downtown Portland

Portland police said Tuesday morning that they arrested a 38-year-old woman over the weekend in connection with the assault and stabbing of two people downtown.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s central precinct responded to reports of a disturbance outside of the Central Library at 801 Southwest 10th Avenue just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man and woman suffering from knife wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries.

While continuing to search the area, officers found Shiloe Janee Chentnik, as well as a fourth person involved in the altercation. Officers discovered Chentnik, her wife and the two victims were all involved in the fight, which stemmed from an earlier incident at O'Bryant Square Park.

Detectives say that Chentnik injured the two victims with a knife during the altercation. She was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault.

The district attorney's office issued a no complaint order on the charge Tuesday, meaning it was dropped for the time being, as the alleged victim did not want to pursue criminal charges.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call detectives at 503-823-0400.

