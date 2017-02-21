On the Go with Joe at Wurstfest

It is time to put on your lederhosen and practice your polka as the Mt. Angel Wurstfest returns for another year.

This weekend will mark the ninth year for the event, with tastings from local sausage makers, brewers and vineyards.

There will also be an artisan market with many local shops sharing their German-inspired wares.

Joe V. stopped by to see how organizers were preparing and get a sneak peek of the event.

Don't you hate it when you show up to a party and three other dudes are wearing the exact same outfit? At Mt. Angel Wurstfest for GDO! pic.twitter.com/MAC4nWrEh9 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 21, 2017

For more information, including a schedule of events and admission details, visit MtAngelWurstfest.org.

