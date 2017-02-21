On the Go with Joe at Wurstfest - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Wurstfest

Posted: Updated:
MT. ANGEL, OR (KPTV) -

It is time to put on your lederhosen and practice your polka as the Mt. Angel Wurstfest returns for another year.

This weekend will mark the ninth year for the event, with tastings from local sausage makers, brewers and vineyards.

There will also be an artisan market with many local shops sharing their German-inspired wares.

Joe V. stopped by to see how organizers were preparing and get a sneak peek of the event.

For more information, including a schedule of events and admission details, visit MtAngelWurstfest.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.