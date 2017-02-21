Officers shoot, kill man acting erratically on top of Beaverton home near schools

Officers shot and killed a man who was acting erratically and fired a gun on top of a home near two schools Tuesday morning, according to Beaverton police.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Southwest 170th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. where they said the man was pointing a handgun at people in the home and on the street.

After officers surrounded the home and attempted to start a dialog with the man, they said he fired a shot into the home. Officers then shot the man "to stop the threat and limit the danger to everyone in this area," according to a Beaverton Police Department spokesman.

The suspect, identified as Douglas Michael Smith, 51, died from his injuries.

2 officers involved in deadly shooting of man on roof. Police say he was pointing a handgun. #fox12 #beaverton pic.twitter.com/DxOppoLHls — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 21, 2017

The other people in the home were not injured in the shooting.

Officer Mike Rowe with the Beaverton Police Department said the Washington County Major Crime Team is assisting in the investigation and traffic in the area will be affected through much of the day.

The incident led Beaverton School District officials to put two schools, Beaver Acres Elementary and Merlo Station High School, as well as the district administration offices on lockout around 8 a.m. The district has since lifted the lockout status.

