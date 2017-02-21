Cuvee Weekend offers exclusive tastings at Allison Inn and Spa - KPTV - FOX 12


Cuvee Weekend offers exclusive tastings at Allison Inn and Spa

Posted:

A night of luxury at the Willamette Valley's award-winning Allison Inn and Spa typically costs at least a few hundred dollars.

There is a way to experience the resort's wine, fine dining, relaxation and more for just fifty bucks starting this Friday, though, at the third annual Cuvee Weekend.

Guests will be able to sample offerings from 15 wineries and 15 artisan food companies in what the hotel describes as, “an uncrowded and unhurried atmosphere.”

For more information and to get a ticket for the event, head to TheAllison.com.

