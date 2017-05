Pop-rock group The Griswolds are riding high on rave reviews for the group's new album "High Times for Low Lives."

The album was produced by Grammy award-winning music mogul Andrew Dawson, who has worked with musicians like Kanye West and the band Fun.

The Australian-based band takes their name from the family in the “National Lampoon Vacation” movies.

For more on the new album and the band, check out WeAretheGriswolds.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.