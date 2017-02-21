Hit-and-run driver leaves critically injured man on side of Vancouver road

Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a critically injured man on the side of a Vancouver street.

Emergency crews responded to the 4100 block of Northeast 54th Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday.

Paul P. Adams, 34, of Vancouver, was walking on the shoulder of the roadway when he was hit by a southbound car, according to deputies.

The driver left the scene.

Investigators believe the car is a Nissan sedan. The color is not known, but the car should have significant damage to the passenger-side grill and headlamp, as well as to the hood.

A passerby discovered the victim and called for help. Adams was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday.

Due to the severity of his injuries, detectives have not yet been able to interview him.

Anyone with suspect information in this case is asked to contact Detective Todd Young at Todd.Young@Clark.Wa.Gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.