Stranded cross-country skier from Tigard rescued in Douglas County

A Tigard man was rescued after becoming stranded while cross-country skiing in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit responded to the Twin Lakes Trailhead on Saturday.

Robert Roloson, 38, of Tigard, was cross-country skiing when he experienced an equipment malfunction, according to deputies.

The Douglas County Snow Cat Team was sent in and found Roloson. Deputies said he was in good condition and was well-prepared for an emergency.

Deputies said he had spent the night on the trail.

"Planning ahead and being prepared for circumstances such as this contributed to Roloson's survival for an unexpected night outdoors," according to a sheriff's office statement.

