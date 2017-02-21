Police: Hillsboro man arrested for luring a minor in online sex trafficking sting

A Hillsboro man is facing charges including luring a minor in connection with an undercover online sex trafficking sting, according to police.

Roy Matthew Huntley, 39, was arrested Friday night.

The Portland Police Bureau investigation began Feb. 2. Detectives said Huntley was communicating online with an undercover police officer.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on four counts of luring a minor and the charge of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

"Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will. They are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse. The Portland Police Bureau, in conjunction with other federal and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking activities," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

Anyone who knows or thinks they known someone involved in trafficking or being exploited is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline at 1-800-640-5311 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or via the online tipline missingkids.org/CyberTipline.

