'Green Rain' event lets pub patron help children in need

For the past 22 years, Kells Irish Restaurant and Pub has taken part in an annual tradition of throwing cash at the ceiling to benefit children in need.

The Green Rain event lets pub patrons throw cash donations at the ceiling to benefit medically fragile children being treated at Providence Child Center.

Once the money sticks, restaurant staff sweep off the donations that are used to buy equipment, nursing care and skilled therapy.

Parents like Renate Rader say the event shows true support from the community.

"To know that someone wants to continue to support this whether through this amazing event or through the Kells Children's Fund, it means a lot to us to know that all these kids are going to get all the medical attention they need and have it be funded in large part by the community," she said.

Since the Green Rain event started in 1995, more than $278,000 has been raised for medically fragile children at the hospital. This year's sweep brought in $5,964, which will be matched by the owners of Kells, Gerard and Lucille McAleese.

