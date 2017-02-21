Police: Vancouver man arrested by SWAT officers started 'attempts to dismember' mom

Police in Vancouver say a 45-year-old man killed his mother at her Vancouver home last week and tried to dismember her before he was arrested.

Kenneth Moore appeared in Clark County Superior Court Tuesday and was ordered held on $5 million bond on investigation of murder.

In a probable cause affidavit, a Vancouver police detective said Leisa Holt's body was found Friday next to cutting instruments and household cleaning chemicals, indicating Moore had "begun attempts to dismember" her.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office says the 60-year-old woman died of multiple head injuries.

Holt's boyfriend called police Friday after he went to her home and was confronted by Moore. The affidavit says officers went to check on Holt and Moore pointed a rifle at one officer's head.

SWAT officers were dispatched to the home and Moore was taken into custody. Holt's body was discovered in the home.

Messages left with Moore's lawyer were not immediately returned.

Holt's boyfriend Jeff Hesterley emailed a statement to FOX 12 on Tuesday describing Holt as the love of his life and the "kindest, most gentle person you'd ever want to meet."

Hesterley also said he was upset after seeing reports of Moore's appearance in court Tuesday.

"Apparently, he has been playing this 'I'm a cripple game' with his mother for several years and she told me he could barely get around with a walker. The man who met me at the door on Friday had no problem getting around and he would have attacked me if I hadn't backed out and called 911. His show in the wheel chair at court is a travesty, a plain a simple lie," Hesterley said.

Moore is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is due back in court March 6.

