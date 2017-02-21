Man faces attempted murder charges for Roseburg apartment shooti - KPTV - FOX 12

Man faces attempted murder charges for Roseburg apartment shooting

Vincent Anthony Findlay booking photo (Dounglas Co. Jail) Vincent Anthony Findlay booking photo (Dounglas Co. Jail)
ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) -

A Roseburg man is in jail facing charges of attempted murder after a shooting and an apartment Monday night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at the Rose Villa Apartments on Northeast Stephens Street just before 8 p.m.

At the apartment, deputies found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported by ambulance first to Mercy Medical Center and then later to another hospital for a high level of care.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office later identified the shooter as Vincent Anthony Findlay, 34, of Roseburg. Findlay was questioned and arrested, and he is being held in the Douglas County Jail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this case to please contact the tip line at 541-957-2099 or to email the information to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

