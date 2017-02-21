Homer Simpson to be ‘inducted’ into Baseball Hall of Fame

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will soon honor a new, animated face.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the “Homer at the Bat” episode of The Simpsons, which aired Feb. 20, 1992, Homer Simpson will be “inducted” into the Hall of Fame in a brief ceremony on May 27. Afterward, there will be an official ribbon-cutting for the opening of a Simpsons-themed exhibit.

In “Homer at the Bat,” Mr. Burns hires nine Major League Baseball players — Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey, Jr., Steve Sax, Ozzie Smith, Jose Canseco, Don Mattingly, Darryl Strawberry and Mike Scioscia — and gives them jobs at the Springfield Nuclear Plant so that they can play a company softball game. Homer brings the team to victory by getting hit by a pitch, forcing a walk-off run.

Both Boggs and Smith will take part in paying tribute to the episode with a roundtable discussion.

“Homer at the Bat” executive producers Al Jean and Mike Reiss, director Jim Reardon, executive story editor Jeff Martin and casting director Bonnie Pietila will also be on the discussion panel.

“In Cooperstown, we salute baseball’s greatest contributors, preserve its vast history and salute the cultural side of the sport. We are honored to pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of ‘Homer at the Bat,’” said National Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson. “The Simpsons has left an impressive imprint on our culture as the longest-running American sitcom, and ‘Homer at the Bat’ remains as popular today as when the episode aired in 1992.”

