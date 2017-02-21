Woman who picked up car from hit-and-run scene sentenced to probation

A pedestrian was hit by a car at Southeast 148th and Division Street in Portland in September 2016. (KPTV)

A woman who picked up a car from a hit-and-run scene and led police on a brief chase before crashing the car has been sentenced to three years probation.

Amber Mensing pleaded guilty to charges of hindering prosecution and attempt to elude Tuesday.

Mensing was arrested in September 2016.

At that time, police said Jesse Patchin was driving a 2008 Infiniti G37 when he hit a 21-year-old man crossing Southeast 148th Avenue.

Investigators said Patchin left the scene, but returned and attempted to provide aid to the victim. He took off again before officers arrived, according to police.

Police said Mensing then arrived at the scene and drove off in Patchin's car. A short police chase ended when she crashed at Southeast 150th Avenue and Main Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Patchin was later caught and arrested. He was arraigned on a hit-and-run charge last year and is due back in court Thursday.

After pleading guilty Tuesday, Mensing was sentenced to three years probation, a three-month driver's license suspension and she was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol treatment program.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.