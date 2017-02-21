Family says man shot outside Portland business was homeless, mentally ill

The man who was shot outside a southeast Portland business and later died of his injuries is 32-year-old Jason Gerald Petersen, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau released his identity Tuesday afternoon and also said it was 47-year-old Charlie Win Chan who shot Petersen after the pair got into a couple of confrontations Monday afternoon at Chan’s insurance business.

Petersen’s brother, Justin Petersen, told FOX 12 his older brother was homeless, struggling with mental illness and was likely staying out on the streets near Golden Key Insurance Agency off Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Police said Jason Petersen was shot once in the stomach and died of his injuries at the hospital late Monday night.

Investigators said Jason Petersen had gone into Chan’s business to confront him about some of his personal belongings that were missing from outside the front of the agency. He then left, but Chan went outside and there was another confrontation between the pair.

Police have released few details on what happened next, but said Chan ended up shooting Jason Petersen.

According to police, Chan called 911 and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He has not been arrested.

Justin Petersen said his brother had a lot of problems and he doesn’t want to rush judgment.

However, he still wants answers.

“I think the guy should have called police at that point and locked the door,” Justin Petersen said of the first encounter. “Not going outside and looking for trouble. I’m not mad at the guy. I can’t imagine what he had to go through to make that decision to do that.”

FOX 12 reached someone by phone at Golden Key Insurance Agency, but she said the family did not want to comment on the shooting.

The last time Justin Petersen saw his brother was around Thanksgiving. He said they both grew up in the Portland area and went to Canby High School.

Jason Petersen wasn’t always so troubled.

“This is a picture of him graduating from Job Corps with honors,” Justin Petersen said, holding up a framed photo of a smiling young man in cap and gown. “We did rock climbing, snowboarding, skateboarding -- we did everything together.”

Justin Petersen said his brother later attended and graduated from culinary school in San Francisco.

The family started to notice a change in him about four years ago, and found out he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“He snapped, and has just been on the streets -- in and out of jail,” Justin Petersen said.

Justin Petersen said the family tried to rally around him, and for some time, Jason Petersen was doing better: taking medication and holding down a restaurant job in Tigard. Then about six months ago, he fell back into the depths of the illness.

“A lot of people don’t realize what the system is like and you can’t get them the help that they need,” Justin Petersen said, adding that he wants people to realize his brother was more than homeless and mentally ill.

“He was a good person and he cared about a lot of people and he cared a lot about what he did and things he was passionate about,” he said. “Deep down, I know that my brother is also not suffering anymore. He’s not sleeping outside in the cold. That’s hard to think about you know? When we have snow and ice and everything.”

Once the investigation is complete, it will go to a Multnomah County grand jury where it will be decided if the shooting was justified or if charges should be filed.

