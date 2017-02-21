Salem landslide brings down trees and power lines, blocks road

Marion County public works department crews worked through the day Tuesday to clear a landslide that brought down trees and power lines.

The landslide blocked River Road South between Sawmill Road and Orville Road.

Workers estimate the slide spilled 200 yards of debris, or roughly 20 dump truck loads.

Crews hoped to have the roadway cleared and reopened by Tuesday evening.

Crews will monitor the slide overnight as a precaution.

