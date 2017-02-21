Police ID Vancouver officer who hit pedestrians in crosswalk

The Vancouver Police Department has identified the officer who hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk with his patrol car.

The collision occurred at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Evergreen Boulevard and Columbia Street.

Investigators said Officer Greg Zimmerman was making a left turn from westbound Evergreen Boulevard onto southbound Columbia Street when he struck two women in the crosswalk.

Both pedestrians – ages 50 and 59 years old – were taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.

Police said Zimmerman was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in November 1991. He retired in September 2015, but was reinstated that December.

He was on duty and in a marked patrol car at the time of Saturday's collision.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and no other details were released Tuesday.

