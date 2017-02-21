Police: Two men arrested after 13 pounds of meth found during I-84 traffic stop

Two men from Mexico were arrested on Interstate 84 in Oregon after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 13 pounds of methamphetamine in their SUV, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped an eastbound 1999 Ford Expedition near Milepost 71 in the Mosier area at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The trooper suspected the two men in the vehicle were involved in criminal activity, according to an OSP report.

The driver, Edgar Vidal Nuno Naranjo, 28, of Rosarito, Mexico, and his passenger, Oscar Arnulfo Fuller Leyva, 24, of Tijuana, Mexico, provided written consent for the trooper to search the vehicle, according to police.

Police said four large packages of suspected meth was discovered in a cardboard box.

The total weight of the meth was 13.2 pounds, according to investigators.

Naranjo and Leyva were arrested and booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility in The Dalles on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

"While the ultimate destination of these narcotics is uncertain, this seizure keeps a large quantity of narcotics from reaching our communities," according to an OSP statement.

