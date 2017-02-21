Portland toddler found by police in blackberry bushes remains in DHS custody

A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
Two men are accused of stealing 30 handguns, cash and jewelry from a Salem couple, and one of the men is related to the couple.More >
The Oregon City Police Department reported Thursday morning that a suspicious device was found in a parked car in the downtown area.More >
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.More >
The kayakers contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office to report finding the body believed to be the 25-year-old man who went missing after jumping off a cliff at the Three Pools recreation area.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
Kyron Horman was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010 when he was 7 years old. His disappearance remains an open investigation.More >
Police have identified the 19-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the water at High Rocks Park.More >
A special Disney star has sailed its way to Newport for an interactive stay. The Lady Washington, a replica of the original Lady Washington and the official tall ship of Washington state, arrived to Newport on May 17.More >
