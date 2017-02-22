Mother of Vancouver hit-and-run victim: 'Justice needs to be done here'

Paul Adams is now in the ICU with broken bones and possible nerve damage to his spinal cord after being hit by a car late Sunday night of early Monday morning. (Family photo)

A Vancouver mother says her son may never walk again after he was hit by a car. The person responsible drove off, and now, that mother is asking the public for help.

Nancy Peterson got the call that's every parents worst nightmare. Police told her she needed to get to the hospital because her son Paul Adams was in the ICU in critical condition.

"He may lose his limbs, he may be paralyzed, but he's alive, OK? But they left him to die," said Peterson.

Police say Adams was walking on the shoulder of Northeast 54th Avenue in Vancouver when he was hit by a car. The impact left behind debris in the road and the driver took off.

"Coward. That's the only thing that comes to my mind. I don't care if they were drunk, they left my son out there, they knew they hit him," Peterson said.

Eventually a passerby found Adams laying on the ground, possibly for hours.

"Alone, bleeding, gashes, broken bones sticking out of his legs, a broken back. He couldn't even crawl for help, if he was able to," Peterson told FOX 12.

Adams is now in the ICU with broken bones and possible nerve damage to his spinal cord. Peterson worries that her son may never walk again.

"My son did not deserve this. He's a good man, he has a 10-year-old son," Peterson said.



Now, Peterson wants to know who left her son behind.

"Please, do the right thing, this person needs to be caught. Justice needs to be done here," said Peterson.

Investigators believe the car is a Nissan sedan. The color is not known, but the car should have significant damage to the passenger-side grill and headlamp, as well as to the hood.

If you've seen a car that matches that description, or if you saw anything happen Sunday night or early Monday morning, please call Vancouver police.

