Deputies: 24-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulted child has been arrested

Washington County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

WCSO said Jorge E. Bravo-Copado, 24, was arrested in the McMinnville area on Tuesday after they received several tips of his whereabouts.

In May, a child revealed that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Bravo-Copado at a home in rural Washington County. Detectives with the Child Abuse Unit investigated the allegations and found evidence backing up the claims of sexual abuse.

Bravo-Copado had not been seen since May, and his bank account was closed and social media accounts deleted last summer. A logger found Bravo-Copado’s truck abandoned in a remote part of Yamhill Count in August.

Bravo-Copado has been lodged in the Washington County jail on charges of three counts of first degree rape, three counts of first degree sexual abuse, and one count of first degree unlawful sexual penetration.

He bail is set at $750,000. He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

