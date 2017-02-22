Beaverton family asks for heirlooms to be returned after they were stolen three months ago

A couple in Beaverton said their family heirlooms, along with cash and prescription drugs were stolen from their home more than three months ago, and they want them back.

According to the Parker family, their son threw a party while they were out of town back in December.

The family said people who were not invited showed up and rummaged through their closet. In the midst of their hunt, they found a safe inside the master closet that was unlocked.

Malia Parker, a mom of five, said she still gets down on herself for not closing the door completely.

"I kick myself everyday over that, if I had only taken the few extra seconds to make sure it was locked maybe this wouldn't have happened."

Among the things that were taken were prescription medication, cash and heirlooms from her father.

"Today would've been my dads 74th birthday, and a good portion of what was taken were things that I got that were his after he died," Parker said.

After contacting an insurance adjuster, Parker said the estimated cost for everything that was taken sums up to about $35,000.

Police said they cannot say much about the investigation because the kids are minors. However, they said the charges have been referred to the juvenile department.

"As I understand it they've interviewed all but one person who was here and everyone has been cooperating except for this one particular person and I think he has the keys to knowing exactly what happened," Parker said.

In the meantime, Parker and her husband have installed a brand new security system in their home to deter anyone from coming back.

