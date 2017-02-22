Beaverton family asks for heirlooms to be returned after they were stolen three months ago

A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help last week tracking down a suspect accused of throwing semen on women at grocery stores.More >
For the first time in three years, an Oregon military unit is deploying to Afghanistan, and the soldiers said their goodbyes at a farewell ceremony in Salem Thursday.More >
A Virginia hospital says its staff has successfully delivered sextuplets and the three boys and three girls are thriving. VCU Medical Center in Richmond announced the births in a statement Wednesday, saying they were the first sextuplets delivered at the hospital.More >
Vicky Cornell has shared a letter she wrote to her late husband, rocker Chris Cornell, ahead of his funeral on Friday. "I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies," she writes in the note obtained by Billboard.More >
Two men are accused of stealing 30 handguns, cash and jewelry from a Salem couple, and one of the men is related to the couple.More >
The Oregon City Police Department reported Thursday morning that a suspicious device was found in a parked car in the downtown area.More >
The kayakers contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office to report finding the body believed to be the 25-year-old man who went missing after jumping off a cliff at the Three Pools recreation area.More >
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.More >
