Police investigating armed robbery at N. Portland Subway sandwich shop

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a north Portland Subway sandwich shop early Wednesday.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct responded to the restaurant located at 5700 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 2:26 a.m. where an employee said a suspect enter the shop with a handgun.

The employee said the suspect approached the counter, at which point the employee ran to the back of the store. There was also a customer inside the store, who exchanged words with the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect left the store without getting any money.

Multiple units, including a K-9 team, searched the area but could not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, who was over 6 feet tall with a medium to stocky build. They said the man was wearing a mask or bandana to cover his face and warn that he was armed with a handgun.

Detectives with the robbery division will investigate to determine if there could be ties to other unsolved robbery cases.

The Portland Police Bureau ask anyone with information on this armed robbery to please contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

