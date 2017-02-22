23-year-old man sentenced in sex abuse of Oregon State student - KPTV - FOX 12

23-year-old man sentenced in sex abuse of Oregon State student

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

A man convicted of sexually abusing a female Oregon State University student when she was still a minor has been sentenced to five months in jail.

The Gazette-Times reported Tuesday that 23-year-old Isaac James Granberry was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual abuse.

The Corvallis man initially faced additional charges of rape before reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Granberry and the victim were in a relationship while she was attending OSU in 2014.

Granberry said in court that there was no evidence he committed any crimes. He says he agreed to the plea deal because he was worried about the potential prison sentence if he were to be found guilty at trial.

First-degree rape carries a mandatory minimum sentence of about eight years in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.