Pink Martini’s missing van found by police, van's exterior artwork ruined

A Portland-based band is thanking the public for helping find a vehicle that band members say was stolen over the weekend.

The members of Pink Martini, known for combining classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop music, posted on Facebook that the van was stolen Sunday afternoon from their downtown label offices. The band also offered a $500 reward to anyone who could help recover the van.

The white van was covered with pink-painted artwork, a feature Pink Martini hoped would help catch the thief. Portland police recovered the van Wednesday morning after getting a tip on its location from the public – but the artwork was ruined. The thief painted the van’s exterior.

Officers impounded the van and hoped to return it to the band soon.

While Pink Martini was saddened the art on the van was covered, the band is grateful for the online response from social media users that helped track the van down.

Pink Martini is set to perform in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday for the first stop on their 2017 international tour.

