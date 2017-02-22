On the Go with Joe at Basecamp

While many people hear the term “basecamp” and think of a mountain, one local hospital is hoping patients will come to think of it in terms of reaching new heights of heart health.

The new Basecamp is a new interactive space at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center offering everything from exercise to acupuncture.

Joe V. stopped by Basecamp and got a chance to see how the staff is using various techniques to help patients with their heart fitness programs.

The hospital is offering the services in an effort to help people become more heart smart and create a wellness route by giving them the tools to set out on their own health journey.

To learn more about the Basecamp program, visit WelcomeToBasecamp.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.