Camas police investigating pizza shop robbery

Police officers in Camas are investigating an armed robbery at a pizza shop Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Papa Murphy’s on Southeast 8th Avenue just before 9 p.m.

According to police, a man with a handgun entered the store just before closing and demanded money from the registers before fleeing the scene. Investigators said no one in the store was injured.

Officers, assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers encourage anyone with information on the incident to call police at 360-834-4151.

