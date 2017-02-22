Beaverton police searching for registered sex offender wanted for questioning

Beaverton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a registered sex offender wanted for questioning in a sex abuse investigation.

Detectives said they located a runaway 14-year-old Tuesday at a residence shared by a number of people on probation for various sex offense-related assaults.

According to police, the runaway had been staying in the bedroom of 25-year-old Brendon Robert Louis Doyle, a registered sex offender.

There is a felony warrant for Doyle’s arrest for a parole violation from the Oregon State Parole Board tied to his sex offender status.

Police ask anyone with information on Doyle’s whereabouts to call 503-629-0111.

