Crime Stoppers offering reward in Portland bias crime assault case

Police have released this sketch of a man suspected of yelling anti-immigrant slurs at a Hispanic man before assaulting him outside of a Portland funeral home on February 7. (Portland Police Bureau)

Portland police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a person outside of a funeral home after first yelling anti-immigrant slurs.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct responded to the 2600 block of Southeast Clay Street just after 10 a.m. February 7.

When they arrived, a 35-year-old Hispanic man who works at Holman's Funeral Service told the police that he was checking storm damage on the property when the suspect walked toward him yelling slurs before hitting him several times with an object that officers say was possibly a belt.

The victim was able to run inside the business and call the police. He told officers the suspect and another man not involved in the assault walked away from the scene, headed west on SE Clay.

Police say the victim did not suffer any serious injuries in the assault.

Officers searched the neighborhood around the funeral home but could not find anyone matching the suspect’s description. They also noted that there were no surveillance cameras in the immediate area that captured the incident.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man, 22 to 29 years old, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. They have also released a forensic artist’s sketch of the suspect.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering a cash reward for information that could help police find the suspect in the case.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app.

