Three people arrested at City Hall after protesters delay city commissioners meeting

Portland police arrested three people at City Hall after protesters took over a City Council meeting Wednesday.

About 40 people took over a meeting held by city commissioners at City Hall around 9:30 a.m.

Demonstrators said the city is not doing enough to help the homeless, that they are worried about police brutality at protests and that they are upset with police shootings of black people, such as the recent death of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes, who police called an armed suspect in a robbery.

The City Council meeting was delayed for nearly two hours.

After several people cleared out of City Hall chambers, police said a group of people remained unlawfully in the entry way of City Hall after they were told to leave the building.

When police arrived to City Hall many people left, but officers ended up arresting three people.

Christopher August McGregor, 21, Zachary Pursley, 24, and Jeffrey Richard Singer, 29, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County jail on charges of interfering with a peace officer and criminal trespass in the second degree.

McGregor and Pursley are also facing a charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Police said no force was use during Wednesday's arrests.

