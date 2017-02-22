Drowning woman rescued along the Willamette River in Keizer

Crews rescued a drowning woman from the Willamette River in Keizer Wednesday afternoon.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said around 4 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call of a person screaming in the Willamette River.

While boat crews were responding a Keizer Police Officer spotted the woman and kept watch as she drifted down the river.

Salem Fire Departments Boat 5 was the first to arrive on scene and pulled the woman from the water.

The woman was rushed to an ambulance at the Keizer Rapids Park and then taken to Salem Hospital where she is being treated. The woman was extremely hypothermic.

MCSO said they are not sure how the woman ended up in the water, but deputies do believe alcohol played a role.

