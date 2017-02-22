Police searching for Lincoln City woman missing since Sunday

Lincoln City Police Department is searching for a 60-year-old woman who was last heard from on February 19.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found Lynette Kay Propst's 2002 Nissan Pathfinder parked and unoccupied in Rocky Creek State Park. A note in the window said the Nissan had broken down and she would return for it soon.

Police said a search of the area was conducted by LCSO, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue and the United States Coast Guard. Propst has not been found and the search is on-going.

Propst is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 113 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Propst was last contacted by text message on Feb. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 503-375-3555.

