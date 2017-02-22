Thieves damage, steal from NE Portland non-profit that helps women and children

Portland police are looking for FOX 12's Most Wanted after a break-in at a non-profit organization that helps women and children.

The Mother & Child Education Center building located at Northeast 41st and Halsey was broken into sometime Monday night. The non-profit says someone left a lot of damage behind, including broken windows and a door that someone sawed into.

Whoever is behind the break-in stole laptops and a new microwave but also some random items, like a sculpture of a mother and baby.

FOX 12 spoke with the director of Mother & Child Education Center about when they first discovered someone had broken into their building.

"They came in and it was just a mess. The weird thing is that we're here all the time, we're here constantly in and out. So they smashed, came in and it was a mess. They also went upstairs and sawed through the one locked closet we have thinking they were finding something and there was nothing there," said Maura White.

White says the community response has been amazing so far. Some businesses have already stepped up to replace the stolen laptops and microwave.

Volunteer crews have also offered to come out and help repair some of the damage.

While they wish the break-in never happened, the non-profit is thankful for the community's support, calling this a blessing in disguise.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.