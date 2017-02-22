Vehicle involved in Vancouver hit-and-run that left man in criti - KPTV - FOX 12

Vehicle involved in Vancouver hit-and-run that left man in critical condition has been found

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle used in the hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian severely injured has been found.

Around 2 a.m. Monday emergency crews responded to the 4100 block of Northeast 54th Avenue on the report of a hit-and-run.

Paul Adams, 34, was walking on the shoulder of the roadway when he was hit by a southbound car. The driver left the scene. A passerby discovered the victim and called for help. Adams was taken to the hospital in critical condition

Investigators believed the car was a Nissan sedan that should have significant damage to the passenger-side grill and headlamp, as well as to the hood.

CCSO said thanks to public attention to the case they found the vehicle on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.