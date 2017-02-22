Vehicle involved in Vancouver hit-and-run that left man in critical condition has been found

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle used in the hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian severely injured has been found.

Around 2 a.m. Monday emergency crews responded to the 4100 block of Northeast 54th Avenue on the report of a hit-and-run.

Paul Adams, 34, was walking on the shoulder of the roadway when he was hit by a southbound car. The driver left the scene. A passerby discovered the victim and called for help. Adams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believed the car was a Nissan sedan that should have significant damage to the passenger-side grill and headlamp, as well as to the hood.

CCSO said thanks to public attention to the case they found the vehicle on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made.

