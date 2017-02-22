PBOT to begin fixing hundreds of potholes during 'Patch-a-thon'

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says they will start repairing more than 1,000 potholes around the city starting Thursday.

PBOT will launch "Patch-a-thon", a new initiative to fill the many potholes caused by winter storms.

There is currently a backlog of more than 1,000 potholes that have been identified by residents and city crews, according to PBOT.

PBOT is planning on adding extra crews and resources to address the backlog. During normal operations, PBOT has two to three crews repairing potholes, but during Patch-a-thon there will be 12 to 15 crews working.

February 23 and February 24 are the first two days of Patch-a-thon.

PBOT will also hold Patch-a-thon on days when the weather permits effective and safe pothole repair in the coming weeks.

To view an interactive pothole map, visit http://arcg.is/2l9qAGt

