Two men caught on camera during crime spree in Vancouver

According to police, four businesses on Grand Boulevard in Vancouver were burglarized early Wednesday morning.

New surveillance video shows two men rummaging through Du's, a Chinese restaurant, just before 5 a.m.

About 54 seconds into the video, the duo notice someone walk by so they duck down and wait for them to pass. Seconds later, they tried accessing a register that was behind the counter but they had no luck.

The owner of the restaurant, Mrs. Young, said they did not have much cash in the register. She said she felt lucky because they did not get away with much, and she, nor anyone else was in the store when it happened.

"They broke the windows and I had to clean it up, it was a mess," Young said.

While this was the first time she ever experienced a break-in at her store, Roberto, the owner of Tortilleria said he has had bad luck over the years.

“This is about the fourth time it’s happened," Roberto said.

According to Roberto, the burglars got away with their register but dropped it nearby when they couldn't open it. He estimated the damage around $1,000.

Rosycakes Bakery and Paper Tiger Coffee Roasters were also hit by burglars. Police have not released the inventory of what was broken or stolen from either place.

Vancouver police said this is an open investigation and urge anyone with any information to come forward.

