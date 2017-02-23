Two people suffer smoke inhalation after house fire in Aloha - KPTV - FOX 12

Two people suffer smoke inhalation after house fire in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a house fire in Aloha Wednesday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

TVF&R said they responded to a house fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Sandra Lane.

Crews arrived and found a garage fire that had spread to the attic. Firefighters were about to extinguish the fire.

Two people are being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

