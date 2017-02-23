Prowlers target multiple vehicles, steal personal information in Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego police say someone driving around in a black Jeep Rubicon is looking for unlocked cars to steal personal information.

While people in the community are shopping for groceries or working out at the gym, the suspects are peaking into cars and stealing cell phones and wallets.

Officers say the suspects are using that information to do their own shopping and to steal identities.

Officers say it’s happened at least twelve times in one week.

"It’s pathetic, it does make me angry,” said JK Hussa, of Lake Oswego.

Officers say it began at Zupan’s Market when a customer left the store, only to find a man standing near his car. The man quickly got into a black jeep Rubicon and drove off along with the victim’s wallet and cell phone. The credit cards were later used at a few stores nearby, where surveillance cameras were rolling.

"Your identity is you. I mean that’s who you are. You’ve spent your life developing your reputation,” said Hussa.

"It does make me more vigilant about keeping my doors locked because I’m kind of relaxed,” said Betsy Warner, a concerned resident.

The Jeep made another appearance days later, this time at a 24-Hour Fitness. Police say a man and woman were spotted looking into parked cars.

"Might as well be here at 24-Hour Fitness, which is disturbing because that means we’re being watched as we’re walking to and from our cars and that’s scary,” said Warner.

Police say they were able to find the Jeep and pulled the driver over. However, after officers stopped the Jeep the suspect quickly drove off.

Officers pursued but had to stop because the suspect was driving too dangerously.

"I can’t say that I am surprised people are very bold these days, they don’t care they will go for whatever they can get,” said Warner.

Police say the driver of the black Jeep Rubicon is using stolen license plates.

If you recognize the suspects, please call Lake Oswego police.

