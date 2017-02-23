SUV crashes into NE Portland McDonald’s, goes onto side

A restaurant in northeast Portland became the scene of a hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Portland Police Department responded to the McDonald’s located at 12109 Northeast Glisan Street around 1:30 a.m. where a Jeep had driven into the building.

The vehicle smashed through fencing around the restaurant and broke a couple of windows before ending up on its side.

There was also damage to a fence and bushes between the restaurant and an adult entertainment business next door.

Officers said the driver left the scene on foot but that the current location and status of the driver is unknown.

The lobby of the restaurant was not open at the time but the drive-thru was open. It is unknown if any employees were injured.

