Family escapes from early morning house fire in Oregon City

A family in Oregon City was able to escape without injury as a fire spread through their home early Thursday morning.

The homeowners awoke to noise from the fire around 1:10 a.m. and got out of the house before calling 911, according to the Clackamas Fire District.

Crews arriving on the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to control most of the blaze, but flames still made it into the attic

Firefighters had to pull the ceiling inside the home to completely clear the fire and search for hot spots.

Fire district investigators arrived at the home to search for a cause of the fire, and crews from Canby Fire also assisted at the scene.

